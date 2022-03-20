MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 83rd Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo ends March 20, but to wrap up the event with a bang, thousands of dollars in scholarship funds were awarded the morning of March 19 through the auction of grand champion livestock.

Reynaldo Flores, a sophomore at Robert Vela High School told ValleyCentral he was at the auction because he put a lot of work into “his project [a steer]” and he enjoys showcasing his livestock.

After nearly seven years of competing in livestock competitions and about nine months of grooming, exercising, and raising a steer, Flores came to the RGV Livestock show and rodeo with one goal in mind: to win grand champion.

Flores not only won grand champion for his market steer, but also collected $23,250 in scholarship money.

“I called it out in the beginning of this year,” said Flores. “We had three steers and the other two got hurt and I told my dad this would be the one and that’s actually true. That’s a fact.”

Flores plans to use the prize money mainly towards higher education and “whatever” he needs in the future.

Flores’ steer was considered the big prize of the day, but there were other grand champion animals on display including markets hogs, poultry, goats, lambs, and even a rabbit.

Each of those students who showcased their animals also walked away with thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

Flores is over the moon excited with his final placement, but will still work just as hard for the 2023 RGV Livestock Show and Rodeo in hopes of winning the grand champion steer title again.

ValleyCentral is currently working towards getting the final scholarship numbers from the auction. More updates will be added here.