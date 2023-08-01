ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Roma Independent School District is opening a center focused on helping students with special needs transition from high school graduation to adulthood.

The Learning Independence of Functional Empowerment (LIFE) Center is the first of its kind for the school district.

“In the past, there has been no next step for our high school graduates in our program, so they usually have gone back to the high school,” Adrian Guerra, Roma ISD Special Education Department Director said.

LIFE Center will teach postgraduate students with special needs personal care skills including how to maintain a home, cooking, cleaning and how to do laundry.

The new facility will also provide potential employment skills such as baking, gardening and carpentry.

“Now, this center will provide a real path to transition into adulthood for the graduates,” Guerra said. “They needed a calm environment totally focused on their needs, and that is exactly what this center provides.”

LIFE Center will serve students from 18 to 21 years old following their graduation from Roma High School.

Parents or guardians interested in enrolling a student with special needs into the LIFE Center are asked to contact the Roma ISD Special Education Department at (956) 849-1616.

The new center will begin serving students on August 14.