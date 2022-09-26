HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan is set to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans.

One recent UTRGV college graduate said he knew student loans were necessary because he did not qualify for financial aid. He said he has been paying back student loans for nearly a decade.

The college graduate, who wished to remain anonymous, said he will be applying for the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan and said there need to be more opportunities like it.

“I think there needs to be more input and involvement from other people and leadership out there; I need to submit my form still to kind of see if I qualify,” he said.

The graduate said before the student loan forgiveness plan, he became involved with the public service loan forgiveness program to help pay off his loans.

“If they work for nonprofit or government agencies, they can take advantage of that, that does require 10 years of payments, qualifying payments for it to get considered to get for you and after the 10 years so that’s one option,” he said.

Interested applicants for the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan have until December 31, 2023, to apply.

A simple application form will also become available in October for those who have not submitted their income data to the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on the student loan forgiveness plan, click here.