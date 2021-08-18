Grace is now a hurricane in the Caribbean

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grace is now a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. The 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with 75 MPH sustained winds moving west-northwest at 15 MPH.

The storm is 340 miles east of Tulum, Mexico.

Grace will keep moving west toward the Yucatan Peninsula, and there is a chance that Grace could be a category 2 hurricane just before landfall south of Cancun and Cozumel early Thursday morning.

Normally a storm like this would turn to the north, the right, as it moves west, leading it to the open Gulf of Mexico and then somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast. This time high pressure is sitting across the northern Gulf of Mexico acting as a block preventing Grace from making that swing north.

Right now, much of the forecast data put Grace making a second landfall early Saturday as a category 1 hurricane. If the storm lands at Tampico, or north nearer the Valley, the RGV stands to see some nice rain this weekend but if Grace dives deeper along the coast, closer to Veracruz, then the Valley will see little rain.