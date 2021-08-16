Grace could become a hurricane, may threaten RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The data on Grace is starting to pour in and so far this new storm appears headed for the east coast of Mexico south of the Rio Grande Valley later this week. Grace is currently down to a tropical depression as it interacts with the islands in the area but will bounce back to tropical storm force quickly as it heads over open water.









Currently, Grace is along the southern fringe of Haiti but it will keep chugging west for the Yucatan Peninsula and then the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as the week goes on. Most of the reliable forecast model data keep the storm on a southerly track because high pressure over the southern United States will prevent it from turning north toward the Texas coast.

Water temperatures and atmospheric conditions over the Gulf of Mexico, along the forecast track, seem favorable for tropical development so it is quite possible Grace will reach hurricane strength before making landfall Friday or Saturday.

The greatest impacts on the Rio Grande Valley will be the chance for heavy rain this weekend, depending on the storm’s final position, and aggressive surf conditions Friday through Sunday.