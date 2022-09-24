BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A detention officer was charged this week with alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a review of witness testimony and surveillance video, authorities said.

The detention officer was identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Garcia, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza’s department.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a fight and shots being fired at the 6200 block of Bismark Boulevard in Brownsville. When deputies arrived, a woman told deputies that her brother and his ex-girlfriend’s now boyfriend began to fight after having crossed paths.

“The victim stated that during the fight, Jasmine Garcia walked to her vehicle, grabbed a gun and started firing it,” the sheriff’s department told media.

Further, when the woman decided to drive away, Garcia fired several rounds at the car, hitting the back rim and tire, according to the sheriff’s department.

The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies collected evidence at the scene, including several casings, the release stated. During the investigation, officers learned Garcia worked at the Cameron County Sheriffs Office as a detention officer.

The department’s release did not say whether Garcia remains employed.

On Thursday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, based on the victim’s statement and nearby video surveillance footage, the sheriff’s department revealed.

Garcia was arrested, transported and booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.