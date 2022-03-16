BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo is welcoming a new member to the family, a baby giraffe.

A giraffe named Rocket gave birth to a baby calf on February 23, according to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo.

The baby giraffe is a male, and was born on the exhibit. He was initially placed in a private barn to bond with his mother, but he is returning to the exhibit to join the rest of the herd.

Rocket, who is three years old, was also born at Gladys Porter Zoo.

“First time mothers are often nervous and unsure how to raise an infant,” Walter Dupree, Curator of Mammals at Gladys Porter Zoo said in the release. “This can be a serious concern for any newborn, and we are monitoring any behavior from Rocket that may cause an issue for her calf. Fortunately, Rocket has been a very diligent mom, bonding with her infant immediately. It’s heartwarming to see one of our ‘babies’ become a mom and a very good mom at that.”

According to the release, reticulated giraffes are considered endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened species. There are approximately 15,950 reticulated giraffes left in the wild, with their biggest threats being habitat loss and poaching.