BROWNSVILLE, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will be hosting an Earth Day event.

The Gladys Porter Zoo announced on Thursday that they will be hosting “Party for the Planet” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday April 23.

The event will feature activities for guests that offer ways for them to learn about preserving the planet. Beekeepers, gardeners and other eco-exhibitors will be at the event, according to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo.

“Due to the invaluable support from the Wildlife Conservation and Education Society of South Texas, the Gladys Porter Zoo is once again, a recipient of 50 five-gallon trees, which were donated by the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Through this grant, the zoo will be able to raffle these trees at the event – 5- lucky guests will be taking home a live native tree to plant and enjoy in the years to come,” said Sergio Garcia, Education of Education, in the release.

The event will be free with free with a paid admission or zoo membership, the release stated.