BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo will hold an event offering premium craft beers and activities, with the proceeds going towards animal conservation efforts.

“Brew at the Zoo” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at The Gladys Porter Zoo.

The event will feature “specially selected premium and craft beer samples,” and food from local restaurants, according to a release from Gladys Porter Zoo.

Along with food and drinks, the event will offer an axe-throwing mobile trailer, a beer pong tournament, cornhole, giant connect four and other party games.

Live music by local artists will also be played.

“The Gladys Porter Zoo is a non-profit organization, and by attending Brew at the Zoo, you’re not only having fun, but you’re also supporting the conservation work that the Gladys Porter Zoo does,” said Cynthia Galva, the marketing director at GPZ in the release. “All proceeds from this event will help fund our many conservation efforts, such as Galapagos tortoise research, rhino conservation and several others. A lot of people are unaware of how much it costs to help restore populations of endangered species in the wild. So, we wanted to host an event where the public could come out and have fun while supporting a great cause.”

You must be 21 years of age and older to attend the event, and tickets can be purchased at their website.