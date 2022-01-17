GPZ shares photo of Betty White, celebrating 100th birthday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) celebrated Betty’s White 100 birthday by sharing a photo of the American treasure.

Betty White would have turned 100 years old this Monday. Although the beloved actress had passed away before the new year, she continues to be widely celebrated.

GPZ participated in the celebration by remembering the icon with a post on their social media page, emphasizing White’s role in the animal activist community.

“Betty was a lover of animals big and small and a fierce supporter of the work that zoos do,” said GPZ in a statement.

As Gladys and White were long-time friends, GPZ commemorated White with a social media post back in December.

All the photos shared of Betty were during her visits to the valley for the “Zoo Ball Fundraiser” hosted by GPZ.