BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is asking for the public’s help to choose an official name for one of their baby giraffes.

Six names have been chosen by staff, and the Zoo is asking the community to vote for its favorite name.

Voting will open on the Zoo’s website on Wednesday and will remain open for one week, according to a press release from the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The winning name will be announced on the Zoo’s social media platform on the baby giraffe’s birthday, Thursday, Feb. 23.