Governor proclaims travel and tourism week in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing May 2 through 8 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas.

The Governor’s news release said the week highlights the critical impact of the travel and tourism industry of Texas and the Texans working in this industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the proclamation, Governor Abbott also released a video celebrating Travel and Tourism Week.

“In Texas, we know that it is not our challenges that define us, but rather how we overcome them, and the men and women of our travel and tourism industry have set their sights firmly on the future by charting a road to recovery. I encourage everyone, both Texans and non-Texans alike, to visit TravelTexas.com to learn more about the boundless opportunities that await those who are ready to take on their next adventure,” said the Governor.

Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 10 Texas jobs were created by travel, and the travel industry was responsible for a $169.8 billion economic impact to the Texas economy. Texas has already started to see rebounds in travel based on hotel bookings during and since spring break, said the news release.