Governor appoints Galván to state board of educator certification

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Verónica E. Galván, Ed.D. of Harlingen to the State Board of Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Verónica E. Galván, Ed.D. of Harlingen is Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Excellence in Teaching (EiT). She previously taught as a Texas public school teacher and at the university level for the University of Texas System, said the Governor’s news release.

She holds professional certificates in Early Childhood Education, Bilingual Education, ESL, Elementary Speech, and Elementary Self-Contained Education. Galván earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from Pan American University and a Doctor of Education from the University of Houston.

She serves as the alternative educator preparation program representative, which is a non-voting position and is not subject to Senate confirmation, said the release.