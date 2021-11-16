Governor appoints Brownsville resident to Texas Commission on the Arts

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed three people to the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA), including a Brownsville resident.

Through a press release, the Office of Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D, to the TCA. Her term will last until August 31, 2027.

The Commission focuses on supporting the arts as a way of advancing Texas economically and culturally, and fostering an environment that attracts artists to the state.

Dr. Milliken Garza, along with Keenan Fletcher of Llano, Texas, Marci Roberts of Marathon, Texas, and five more commissioners, will oversee grants that go towards art and cultural activities in local communities, as well as cultivate initiatives that support arts education and cultural tourism.

“[The arts] impact our state and local economies, preserve our unique culture, enhance quality of life and attract and retain a creative workforce,” Dr. Milliken Garza said. “To be placed in a position that can influence and enhance art and culture across the state is a great honor and a great responsibility.”

Dr. Milliken Garza is the Executive Director of the Brownsville Community Foundation, on the Board of Trustees Brownsville Community Foundation, and the Brownsville Task Force on Art and Culture.

Recently, she curated the “Brownsville’s Connection to King Ranch” and “Boca Chica to Mars” art exhibits at the Milliken Garza Gallery in downtown Brownsville.

“I hope to be able to bring great benefit to Brownsville, the Rio Grande Valley region, deep south Texas and all of the state,” Dr. Milliken Garza said.

Latest on ValleyCentral.com