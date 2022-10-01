MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Derick Garcia was at Governor Greg Abbott’s watch party in McAllen Friday night where he got a feel for the energy of the crowd.

A poll conducted this week showed Abbott would be projected to win the gubernatorial election if it were to have happened Friday. The crowd at Abbott’s watch party would see it the same way.

The McAllen crowd erupted when Governor Abbott made an appearance at the party after the debate.

“Four more years,” is what the group was chanting.

After speaking with political experts ahead of the debate, they said the person who needs this is O’Rourke to win over the independent voters and moderates.

One of the questions asked to Governor Abbott was if he is leaning too far right in his stance on abortion and immigration. After he gave that response in the final minutes of the debate…

The crowd cheered his response of “I’m governing on principles. I’m not constantly flip-flopping like other people do.”

Moderates may see that as a negative because many in the middle and even moderate Republicans have criticized the ban on abortion and bussing of migrants to blue areas and even vice president Kamala Harris home.

Here’s what the governor had to say on Nancy Pelosi and the four billion dollars he’s put into border security.