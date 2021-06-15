Governor Abbott to seek donations for border wall construction

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to resume border wall construction without financial assistance from the federal government.

Abbott said on a podcast on Tuesday that once he announces the official plans for the border wall, he will also provide a link for the public to donate to the border wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on go to for everybody in…the entire world—who wants to help Texas build the border wall,” Abbott said.

During the Border Security Summit Abbott highlighted that one of the reasons he wants to continue the construction of the border wall is to “keep drugs and illegal immigrants out of the county.”

However, UTRGV Political Science Professor Terence Garrett explained that the partial border wall that already exists does not keep people or drugs out of the United States.

Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. has not yet seen the preliminary figures for the border wall yet and is waiting for Abbott to decide.

“They’ve spent millions, and millions if not billions of dollars already on that wall,” Lucio said.

Abbott has alluded that the border wall budget and plans will be announced later this week. The governor announced he will speak on Wednesday at Austin in regards to the border wall.