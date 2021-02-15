Governor Abbott sending resources to officials across Texas to respond to cold weather

TEXAS (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott is deploying additional resources to areas across the state of Texas to assist with issues happening due to frigid winter weather conditions.

Abbott is prioritizing the restoration of power to communities across the state as millions of Texans sit without power on Monday.

Additionally, state agencies are sending resources and personnel to help local officials clear roadways and to assist essential workers.

The National Guard has also been deployed to conduct welfare checks with local authorities as they assist Texans in sheltering at warming centers across the state.

Abbott submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Energy on Sunday to allow Texas to increase power production at generators. However, the generators were unable to increase production because of the frozen weather conditions. They are working to get power back on.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has ordered blackouts across the state to preserve power for electric company’s generators. The generators are facing a shortage of natural gas, wind, and solar to maintain the power grid.

“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” said Governor Abbott. “ERCOT and the PUC are working non-stop to restore power supply.”

The following is a list of resources being deployed by Abbott: