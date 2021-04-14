Governor Abbott reappoints Pharr Assistant city manager to TMRS Board of Trustees

PHARR, Texas — On Wednesday the City of Pharr announced that Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Assistant City Manager Anali Alanis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) Board of Trustees.

The board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities, said the news release.

Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said, “We are always proud when one of our employees gains statewide recognition such as being appointed by the Governor for a key position.” Hernandez continued, “As a leader in our administration, Anali is a tremendous asset to our organization, helping to lead Pharr’s progress and development. I know she will continue to be of immense value to the Texas Municipal Retirement System, and we thank her for her service,” he added.

Alanis was initially appointed in February 2020 by Governor Abbott. With the reappointment, her term will expire in February 2027, said the release.