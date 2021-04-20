Governor Abbott reappoints Harlingen man to Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott reappointed three to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners, according to a press release.

The governor reappointed Jacob Boggus, Sally Harris King, and Stephanie Johnston to the board to license and regulate occupational therapy services in the state of Texas.

Boggus originally from Harlingen, and is the General Manager of Boggus Ford Harlingen.

He is a board member of Valley Automotive Dealers Association and Valley Zoological Society and a Texas Dealer Academy Member in the Texas Automotive Dealers Association. Additionally, he is a Budget Committee Member of the United Way of Cameron County and an Executive Board Member for the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce. Boggus received a Bachelor of Finance from Missouri State University. From Governor Greg Abbott’s press office.

He was originally appointed by Abbott last December.

The reappointed board member’s terms are set to expire on February 1, 2027, and the reappointments are subject to Senate confirmation.