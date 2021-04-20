COVID INFO COVID INFO

Governor Abbott reappoints Harlingen man to Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott reappointed three to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners, according to a press release.

The governor reappointed Jacob Boggus, Sally Harris King, and Stephanie Johnston to the board to license and regulate occupational therapy services in the state of Texas.

Boggus originally from Harlingen, and is the General Manager of Boggus Ford Harlingen.

He is a board member of Valley Automotive Dealers Association and Valley Zoological Society and a Texas Dealer Academy Member in the Texas Automotive Dealers Association. Additionally, he is a Budget Committee Member of the United Way of Cameron County and an Executive Board Member for the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce. Boggus received a Bachelor of Finance from Missouri State University.

From Governor Greg Abbott’s press office.

He was originally appointed by Abbott last December.

The reappointed board member’s terms are set to expire on February 1, 2027, and the reappointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday