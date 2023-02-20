AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lowering property taxes was one of several of Gov. Abbott’s priorities highlighted last week during his State of the State Address.

Abbott wants lawmakers to utilize 15 billion dollars to lower property taxes for residents and business owners, a promise he made back in 2019.

“One thing I hear loud and clear. Property taxes are suffocating Texans,” Abbott said at the State of the State.

Lowering property taxes is something Abbott says has been a high priority for not only Texas but the Legislature.

“Hardworking Texans produced the largest property, our largest budget surplus in Texas history. That money belongs to you, the taxpayers,” Abbott said.

If Texas lawmakers were to approve his plan, it would bring relief to property owners in the Rio Grande Valley who say they are facing financial difficulties.

“I think it’s gonna benefit a lot of people. To be honest. A lot of people are working paycheck to paycheck,” Crystal Flores, a local property owner said. “Anything that could help them at the end of the day to lower something, because $15 an hour is not enough to feed a family or to keep up with payments. So a lot of people lose their houses because they can’t afford their taxes.”

Abbott says this is an emergency item for lawmakers this session.