Governor Abbott preparing resources for Tropical Storm Beta

AUSTIN — In anticipation of severe weather expected across the Gulf Coast next week, Governor Greg Abbott is placing resources on standby for the state.

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane over the course of the weekend and strike the Texas coast early next week.

Governor Abbott is allocating the following resources in preparation:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Forces One and Two -Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Ambuses and Ambulance Strike Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams and helicopters with hoist capability to support water rescue operations

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Heavy rain and flooding is expected in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend region.

“This storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and flooding, and I urge the people the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend to heed the guidance of local emergency officials and remain vigilant as this Tropical Depression strengthens,” said Governor Abbott.