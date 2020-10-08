Governor Abbott gives county control over bars opening to half capacity

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced bars can reopen to 50 percent capacity with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and county judge approval.

Hidalgo County Public Affairs Director Carlos Sanchez says Judge Richard Cortez for Hidalgo County has a lot to think about.

“Judge Cortez intends to consult with local medical experts and based on the opinions they offer and his own assessment of current trends regarding death and positivity rates will make a decision regarding the opening of bars in Hidalgo County before the October 14 deadline, next week,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez adds Judge Cortez is meeting with a wide range of experts.

“A variety of advisors from the Healthy Authority to [the] Director of Health and Human Services to local hospital’s CEO’s. He’s got a lot of opinions he needs to digest,” said Sanchez.

The possibility of bars reopening to in-person 50 percent capacity sparking excitement for bar owners like Jorge Guajardo.

“I want to open my business because that’s my way of life, that’s how I make money, that’s how I feed my family,” said Guajardo.

Guajardo has multiple businesses and he says he isn’t sure about opening all of them.

“Me for one, I have two other bars downtown that I don’t know if I’m going to be able to open again just because of the size, the capacity even at 50 percent it wouldn’t be feasible for me to open again,” said Guajardo.

One of the stipulations with reopening to 50 percent is customers must be seated when eating or drinking. Sanchez says the decision by the judge won’t be taken lightly.

“He wants to be very methodic in that choice before coming to a final decision,” said Sanchez.

If county judges allow bars or similar businesses to operate to 50 percent in-person services, bars must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

To read Governor’s Abbott revision to Minimum Health Standard Protocol, click here.