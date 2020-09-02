Governor Abbott announces Emergency Designation for Small Business Disaster loans from SBA

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Texas’ request for an Economic Injury Disaster Declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Hanna.

The SBA also granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses in the community, said the governor’s press release.

Counties included in the declaration are Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr, and Willacy.

“Texas thanks the U.S. Small Business Administration for providing this financial lifeline to qualifying small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley as they continue to rebuild from Hurricane Hanna,” said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott submitted this request on Aug. 28.

The release said applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications here.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.