Gov. Greg Abbott’s bill tightens restrictions on abortion pills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now allowing women to access abortion pills by mail.

According to the FDA, the ruling is meant to make abortion pills accessible to women who do not benefit from telehealth and have to pick up their medication in person.

While the new rule is meant to help women across the United States, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed a separate bill into law to tighten restrictions on abortion pills.

The law narrows the use of the pill up to seven weeks of pregnancy. It also prohibits the pill from being mailed.

However, as of now local clinics and pharmacies across Texas can fulfill orders and ship by mail.

ValleyCentral reached out to a local Planned Parenthood, they were not available for an interview but provided the following statement

“Abortion is time-sensitive, essential health care, and this news is a victory for national public health and health equity. However, given Texas’ onerous restrictions on abortion, including SB 8 and SB 4, the FDA’s decision will not expand access to abortion care for Texans.” – Mara Posada, Director of Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood South Texas.

According to the FDA, the pill is a popular method to end a pregnancy up to ten weeks. The FDA adds four million patients have taken the drug since 2000.