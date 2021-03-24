Gov. Greg Abbott to visit McAllen for briefing on Save Our Seniors initiative

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

Gov. Abbott’s office confirmed he will hold a press conference on the Save Our Seniors initiative.

He will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas National Guard Adjutant General Tracy Norris.

Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors program in February. The program is to ensure more seniors are vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the state.

Through this program, TDEM and the Texas Military Department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

Hidalgo County is participating in the program this week.

“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Abbott. “As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”

On Tuesday, The Department of State Health Services announced all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday, March 29.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said they are expecting vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups.