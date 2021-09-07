Gov. Abbott to visit RGV on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he will visit the Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday.

Abbott is expected to ceremonially sign Senate Bill 827, a law that limits insulin prescription co-pays to $25 per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

A study from the American Diabetes Association shows that “the average list price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013”.

The signing ceremony is expected to be on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m., where DHR Health will be officially designated as a Level 1 Trauma center.