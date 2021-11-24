Gov. Abbott serves tamales to law enforcement, troops at the border in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott delivered tamales to those working at the southern border as part of Operation Lone Star.

Abbott stopped by Delia’s Tamales and then met with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard service members.

DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer will be joining the governor.

The gesture is a thank you “to the troopers and service members for their service and sacrifice to secure our southern border,” said a release.

Earlier, Abbott stopped at Del Rio, Texas to do the same.

Today I’m in Del Rio to serve tamales and thank the men and women of the Texas National Guard.



These soldiers are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe.



— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 24, 2021

The event is set to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday.