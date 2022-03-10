WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will have a roundtable with several other officials to speak on the latest efforts at the border.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Deputy Adjutant Gen. for Army Monie R. Ulis, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, local law enforcement, members of the National Border Patrol Council, and other stakeholders.

The visit to the border is part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lonestar.

The program first launched on March 4, 2021.

Under Operation Lonestar Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Special Agents, Texas Rangers, Rotary and Fixed Winged Aircraft and Tactical Boat Teams, along with the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement have worked together in an effort to secure the border.

According to the release, the efforts have led to 208,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 11,800 charges for criminal offenses.

The event is set to take place at 1 p.m. CT and will be streamed LIVE in this article.