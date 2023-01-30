SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with state officials Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s effort to secure the border.

According to a brief release sent from the governor’s office, the press conference will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Border Wall Site, located at 405 Trevino Road in San Benito.

Abbott will be joined by Director Steve McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety; Major General Thomas Suelzer, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department; Commissioner Eddy Betancourt of the Texas Facilities Commission; and other state officials.

“Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s unprecedented efforts to secure the border in President Joe Biden’s absence,” the release stated.

ValleyCentral will be live-streaming this event at 2 p.m.