RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott will visit the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday for a roundtable.

The Governor will stop at the Port of Brownsville to meet with leaders, staff, and stakeholders from the port sector to discuss the Texas economy and supply chain issues.

On March 24, The Port of Brownsville held its State of the Port address, highlighting achievements and the future of the port.

Speakers at the address discussed the port’s focus on its mission, “The Port that Works.”

We’ll work for you; we’ll do whatever we need to do so you can succeed, Sergio Tito Lopez, the Chairman for the Brownsville Navigation district

Additionally, officials highlighted the success that the port has had so far, as it has totaled unaudited operating revenue dollars also breaking its record with a total of $34 million dollars.