Gov. Abbott threatens to sue schools who enforce mask mandates

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening legal action against schools and local governments that issue mask mandates in their jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, Abbott, along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, issued a petition in the 5th Court of Appeals against Dallas County for issuing a mask mandate at public schools and commercial entities.

The governor stated that this action is a violation of executive order GA-38, which prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings.

“The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans.”

Abbott added that any school district, public university, or local government official that issues a mask mandate will be taken to court.

Despite Abbott’s statements, several school districts announced they will issue mask mandates, including the La Joya Independent School District (ISD).

On Wednesday, La Joya ISD stated they will temporarily mandate masks for all employees, students, and visitors.