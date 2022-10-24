HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election.

Abbott is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue , a media advisory for Texans for Greg Abbott stated.

Early voting began on Monday across Texas. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Abbott visited South Texas recently on Sept. 30, when he participated in a Nexstar Media Inc.-hosted debate against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. The debate was held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.