Gov. Abbott speaks on hostage situation

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement on the ongoing hostage situation in Colleyville.

A man took a synagogue hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Saturday.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that “at least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue.” Authorities shared the information “on the condition of anonymity” as they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Abbott addressed the hostage situation with a statement.