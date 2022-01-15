Gov. Abbott speaks on hostage situation

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement on the ongoing hostage situation in Colleyville.
A man took a synagogue hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Saturday.
Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that “at least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue.” Authorities shared the information “on the condition of anonymity” as they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.
Abbott addressed the hostage situation with a statement.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The State of Texas is ready to provide additional assistance as requested and we will continue to monitor the situation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me as we pray for the safety of the congregants.Governor Greg Abbott