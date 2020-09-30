Gov. Abbott requests major disaster declaration for Hurricane Hanna’s impact

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is flanked by state Sens. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio Jr., during a media briefing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Weslaco, Texas, after touring the Rio Grande Valley, which suffered from duel catastrophes from Hurricane Hanna and rising COVID-19 deaths. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott is requesting the White House to declare a major disaster declaration for parts of south Texas effected by Hurricane Hanna.

According to a release, the declaration will provide debris removal, emergency protective measures, permanent work, and direct federal assistance for areas impacted by the natural disaster.

Counties that will benefit from these resources, according to the governor, include Cameron, Hidalgo, Kleberg, Nueces, and Willacy counties.

Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley and other parts of south Texas on July 25. The storm left many areas of the RGV with severe flooding and damaged buildings.

“In addition to Hurricane Hanna, the state of Texas is currently engaged in response efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exhausted many of the state’s resources,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas has had more federal disaster declarations than any other state, which does not account for the numerous state disasters that did not meet federal thresholds and requirements.”