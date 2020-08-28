Gov. Abbott requests federal aid for those affected by Hurricane Hanna in Hidalgo County

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he has requested federal assistance for Hidalgo County to help with damages caused by Hurricane Hanna.

According to a release, Abbott wrote a letter to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare the county a disaster area, as many homes and businesses sustained damage.

The letter asks for SBA to make long-term, low-interest-rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to those affected by the hurricane.

“The State of Texas is working alongside communities in Hidalgo County to ensure they have the resources they need to rebuild,” said Governor Abbott in the release. “I ask that the SBA quickly grant this request so that Texans in Hidalgo County can continue in their recovery efforts.”

If approved, the loan will be made available to qualifying Hidalgo County residents.