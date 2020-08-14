Gov. Abbott requests disaster designation for the RGV

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is flanked by state Sens. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio Jr., during a media briefing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Weslaco, Texas, after touring the Rio Grande Valley, which suffered from duel catastrophes from Hurricane Hanna and rising COVID-19 deaths. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott announced he has sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) requesting a disaster designation in and near the Rio Grande Valley.

The disaster designation is for eight counties that were directly impacted by Hurricane Hanna.

According to a statement, Gov. Abbott said a USDA disaster designation would make federal assistance available. Assistance such as emergency loans available to agricultural producers who have suffered losses.

Abbott’s request includes the counties of Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Starr, Willacy and Zapata.

“Texas agricultural producers continue to be greatly affected by the severe weather and flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall on July 25, 2020, and caused severe flooding, which presently continues,” reads the letter. “Hurricane Hanna produced damaging weather conditions which substantially affected producers and caused severe production losses. These producers are in need of this assistance to return to normal operations.”