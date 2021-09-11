Gov. Abbott readies Texas resources along Gulf Coast ahead of tropical weather

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony for the A-2021 recruiting class on July 30, 2021 in Austin. The graduating class of 145 Troopers is the largest in the department’s history. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In anticipation of tropical weather potentially threatening Texas’s Gulf Coast, Governor Greg Abbott is placing resources on standby to assist the situation.

On Saturday, Abbott announced several departments and services are preparing to provide assistance where it is needed across the potential flooding event.

The tropical system’s path is not exactly known at this time, but according to the Governor’s office, could impact the Gulf Coast from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley.

The governor activated theTexas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Military Department, and Texas Department of State Health Services to be on standby with resources that can assist along the coast by boat or land.

Additionally, the governor is instructing the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Public Utility Commission to assist with roadside assistance, brush cleanup, and power outage issues.

“The State of Texas has deployed resources ahead of this tropical system, which is expected to impact the Gulf Coast beginning on Sunday,” said Abbott. “We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe.

A release from the governor’s office advises residents to check their area’s flood risk at FEMA’s website, build an emergency supply kit, and to not drive into flooded waters.