Gov. Abbott pushing counties to submit budget for border security needs

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Counties across the Texas-Mexico border are being called on by Governor Greg Abbott to submit a budget for his administration’s plans to increase border security.

Abbott is requesting county leaders submit their projections through the Border Budget Forecast Form, which will be sent to the Texas Legislature in an effort to secure funding for border security.

“I urge County Judges to fill out the Border Budget Forecast Form by July 9th to ensure the State of Texas has the information needed to secure additional funding to combat the ongoing crisis at our southern border,” said Abbott.

The governor announced in June that he allocated $1 billion in the state’s budget for increased border security, which also included a plan to build a border wall.

While its unclear how much of these funds will be set aside for construction of the border wall, Abbott is also seeking donations to financially support the project.

His plan has faced opposition from immigration and environmental advocates, legal experts, law enforcement officials, and more, however, Abbott is still adamant about getting the border wall built across the Texas-Mexico border.

“The ability for us to be able to arrest people coming across the border is going to be enhanced by Texas building border barriers,” said Abbott. “Some of those barriers are being built immediately and that includes things like fencing.”