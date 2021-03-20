COVID INFO COVID INFO

Gov. Abbott orders investigation into new migrant facility in west Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has ordered an environmental review of a migrant facility that will be opened in west Texas.

The facility is located in Pecos and will be used for unaccompanied minors encountered by Border Patrol agents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas.

Abbott has directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to ensure that the water at this facility is safe for consumption.

The Biden Administration announced it is opening the Pecos site that will be able to hold up to two thousand minors at full capacity.

“I have directed the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality to immediately look into the facility’s access to potable water,” said Abbott. “They are continuing to look into conditions in the Midland facility, where water was determined to be unusable for consumption.”

