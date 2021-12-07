Gov. Abbott, DSHS launch new antibody infusion center in El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), in partnership with the City of El Paso and El Paso County, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in El Paso.

The infusion center will begin accepting patients immediately, and has already been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 to those with a referral from a doctor, according to a news release from Governor Greg Abbott.

The treatment is available at no cost to the patient, the release states.

“Antibody infusion centers continue to play an important role in limiting COVID-19 hospitalizations and reducing the severity of a COVID-19 diagnosis in a patient,” said Abbot. “I thank DSHS for continuing to work alongside local partners in communities across the state to establish these facilities where they are needed most.”

Gov. Abbott, TSHS and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have established antibody centers in several communities across the state.

“COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care,” the release stated.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities: