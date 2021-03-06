Gov. Abbott, DPS launch “Operation Lone Star” to combat smuggling across border

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The state of Texas is working to address an influx of migrants crossing into the United States.

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is launching “Operation Lone Star” with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in an effort to “combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.”

According to a release, this operation will deploy security personnel to border areas deemed as a high threat to attempt to deny smugglers the ability to move people and drugs into Texas.

In February, Gov. Abbott met with Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas DPS, to discuss how to properly secure the Texas border.

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” said Abbott. “Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state.”