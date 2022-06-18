RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday, sharing state border security updates.

Governor Greg Abbott received a border security briefing at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory.

Following the briefing, the Governor provided an update on the state’s border security mission at the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen. Abbott said after meeting with Texas DPS officials and the National Guard they are making preparations for expected migrant caravans headed to the Texas-Mexico Border.

The governor said Customs and Border Patrol agents have seen a record number of people crossing illegally and he blames the Biden Administration for the issue.

“This is the president’s job for national security, and our national security is at risk,” said Governor Abbott.

However, despite the record amount of people illegally crossing, Governor Abbott said some illegal activity has decreased.

“Some evidence makes it seem as though the caravans are disbanding to some extent.” Abbott then emphasized how the security efforts of, “[his] team along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard [have] began preparing for something [they] shouldn’t have to prepare for. We shouldn’t have to do this because it’s the Biden Administration’s job to do this.”

Abbott shared how his team has prepared a strategy to deal with individuals or caravans now looking for a different way to cross into the U.S.

“The National Guard and DPS is working on an intense strategy and that is to block as many low water crossings as possible. One of the easiest ways for illegal immigrants to cross into the United States is through these low water crossings,” said Abbott.

Abbott said agreements with Mexico are also deterring illegal border activity.

“This includes state police activity on the Mexico side, upholding their end of the bargain to slow migration, includes internal checkpoints on their side in Mexico helping to slow migrant movement toward the border,” said Governor Abbott.

Lastly Abbott stated that he will continue to use Texas resources to secure the border.