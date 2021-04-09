Gov. Abbott demands VP Harris shut down unaccompanied children migrant facility in San Antonio

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The governor of Texas is calling on the Biden administration to shut down the facility set up to process unaccompanied migrant children in San Antonio.

The demand from Governor Greg Abbott comes following claims of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing, and disregard for COVID-19 protocols within the facility.

Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, labelling her “Border Czar” and tasked her with shutting down the facility.

“Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas,” Abbott writes in the letter. “You have a duty to these children and the American people to act immediately. I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis.”

Abbott has previously requested Harris to visit the border to view the situation herself.

The governor noted he has instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers division to look into the allegations at the facility. However, he notes that it is still the Biden administration’s obligation to secure the border.

President Joe Biden directed Harris to be in charge of the immigration situation taking place at the U..S-Mexico border in 2021.