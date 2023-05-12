EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared Hidalgo County in a state of disaster following the aftermath of the recent April 28 storm.

The proclamation, issued Thursday, authorizes the use of all resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster that caused widespread damage in the wake of rain and winds that reached as high as 85 mph, a release from Hidalgo County stated.

“I do hereby certify the severe thunderstorms that began on April 28, 2023, and included hail, heavy rainfall, and hazardous wind gusts, caused widespread and severe property damage, injury or loss of life in Hidalgo County,” the proclamation states.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued his own disaster declaration on May 1, shortly following the weekend weather event.

“I appreciate Governor Abbott’s quick response in making state aid available for local residents and businesses to recover from this storm,” Cortez said. He urged residents and businesses to report to the state all losses sustained from the storm, which is a necessary first step in recovery efforts.