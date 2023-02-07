HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Harlingen woman to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board on Tuesday.

Kristen Luckey, director of marketing and publicity for the Marine Military Academy was appointed Tuesday to the Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry, according to a press release from Abbott.

Luckey is a club administrator of the Harlingen Rotary Club, board member of the Harlingen Visitors and Convention Center Bureau, Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum Advisory Board.

The appointee has served as a board member of CASA of Cameron and Willacy County, Harlingen Literacy Center, and United Way of Northern Cameron County.

Luckey’s term is set to expire Feb. 1, 2027.