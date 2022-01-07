Gov. Abbott appoints Brownsville woman to land banks committee

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a woman from the Rio Grande Valley to the Join Interim Committee to Study Land Banks on Friday.

Leslie Bingham, of Brownsville, was designated as the committee’s presiding officer, according to a press release by Gov. Abbott.

Bingham is the Chief Executive Officer of the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. She previously served on the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs as Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman. Bingham also serves on the College of Business and College of Health Care Professions advisory committee for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the release states.

The Joint Interim Committee to Study Land Banks studies the “power of lank banks to acquire and dispose of real property, the impact of land banks affordable housing, the funding mechanisms of land banks, and more” the release stated.

Along with Bingham, Abbott also appointed Anna Maria Farias of San Antonio, Ernest Richards of Irving and Carl Pankratz of Dallas to the committee.

Their terms of appointment will expire on Sept. 1, 2023, the release said.