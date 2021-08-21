Gov. Abbott announces negative test results for COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus on Saturday, four days after testing positive.

Abbott originally announced his diagnosis on Tuesday.

The governor reassured the public that he was vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms at the time of his original diagnosis.

Governor Abbott informed everyone that he had been getting tested on a daily basis.

On Saturday, August 21 the governor posted a video along with his message and new diagnosis.

“I am now testing negative for Covid,” said Governor Abbott.

Additionally, Abbott explained the severity of his case of COVID and his plans to continue to quarantine.

“I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received. I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors. And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas.”

Lastly, Abbott encouraged the community to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.