Gov. Abbott and HHSC announce additional food benefits for Texas WIC families

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced a temporary increase in food benefits for families.

Families participating in the Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will have this increase through September 2021.

This temporary increase specifically covers the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

“This increase in benefits will help Texans who participate in WIC provide more fruits and vegetables for their families this summer,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank Food and Nutrition Service and HHSC for their continued partnership to ensure Texas children and their families have access to nutritious, healthy food.”

The American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March 2021 allows states to temporarily provide up to $35 for fruits and vegetables per child and adult, per month.

This additional benefit allows WIC clients to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables so they can consume more healthy foods.

Texas WIC clients will receive four months of additional benefits, from June through September, as a result of federal legislation. Clients receive benefits three months in advance and existing clients should already have the $35 in their benefits starting in June.

WIC clients include pregnant and breastfeeding women and children up to the age of five who also meet income guidelines. All WIC clients are encouraged to keep their next appointment to receive additional benefits.

For more information about Texas WIC click here.