Gov. Abbott activates resources as heavy rains threaten Southern Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott activated resources to assist South Texas communities that are expected to receive heavy rain and flooding through the beginning of next week, according to a press release.

Texas Division of Emergency Management activated:

–Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) – Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two for boat squads.

–Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD): Search and rescue boat teams.

–Texas Military Department (TMD): helicopters with hoist capability and high profile vehicles.

“I urge Texans throughout the eastern and southern regions of the state to remain alert to changing weather conditions and heed the guidance of their local officials,” said Governor Abbott. “These resources will help the State of Texas continue to support our communities and keep Texans safe.”

