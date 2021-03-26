Gov. Abbott: 10M COVID-19 vaccines administered in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is flanked by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, left, and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling as he speaks to media on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at a fire station in McAllen, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott announced that 10 million Texans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, but he reminds the public that “the fight is not over.”

“Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated,” said Abbott in a statement.

The State of Texas has steadily expanded vaccine access since doses first became available late last year, according to a press release.

Multiple programs have been implemented for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, including the Save Our Seniors initiative from late February.

The Governor also requested an extension of Community Vaccination sites in Dallas and Houston this week to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

“I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over,” said Abbott in a press release.

In March, Abbott signed Executive order GA-34, which allows any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” he also announced the end of the mandatory mask mandate effective March 10.

Earlier this week, the governor announced that any person of 80 years old can automatically “go to the front of any line of any COVID-19 vaccine clinic.”